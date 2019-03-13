Home
Bruce Colin William ALCORN

ALCORN Bruce Colin William Late of Barrington. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 6th March 2019.

Aged 78 years.

Devoted husband of Muriel. Loving father and father in-law to Jim and Andrew & Merryn and Veronica. Proud and loving grandfather. Survived by sister Dell & brothers Rolland & Paul. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to

attend Bruce's Funeral Service to be held at the Uniting church, Gloucester on Friday 15th March 2019 commencing at 11am prior to a private cremation.



Published in Gloucester Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019
