|
|
ALCORN Bruce Colin William Late of Barrington. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 6th March 2019.
Aged 78 years.
Devoted husband of Muriel. Loving father and father in-law to Jim and Andrew & Merryn and Veronica. Proud and loving grandfather. Survived by sister Dell & brothers Rolland & Paul. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to
attend Bruce's Funeral Service to be held at the Uniting church, Gloucester on Friday 15th March 2019 commencing at 11am prior to a private cremation.
Published in Gloucester Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019