|
|
BOWEN EDWIN JAMES 'Ted' Passed away peacefully 1st March 2019 Late of Stroud Aged 79 years Loving husband of GWEN. Dearest father of BRUCE & PAULA. Father-in-law of THOMAS. Much Loved grandad to ZOE' & TARA. Dear brother, brother-in-law & uncle of the BOWEN FAMILY. Relatives and friends of TED are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in The Stroud Baptist Church WEDNESDAY (6.3.2019) at 11 o'clock, thence for Stroud Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Stroud Community Lodge accepted at the Service. J & E HAWLEY FUNERALS Dungog 02 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in Gloucester Advocate on Mar. 6, 2019