Home
Services
W T Howard Funerals
5 Flett Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
(02) 6552 1057
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie PAYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Monica PAYNE

Notice Condolences

Elsie Monica PAYNE Notice
PAYNE Elsie Monica Late of Gloucester.

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on 14th March 2019

Aged 87 years.

Beloved wife of Pat (dec).

Loving mother & mother in-law to Dereck & Jackie, Alan & Elaine, Narelle (dec) & Mark, Sandra & Dale, Jann & Tim.

Proud and loving grandmother & great grandmother to their families.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend

Elsie's Requiem Mass to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Gloucester

on Saturday 23rd March 2019 commencing at 11.00am

prior to interment in the Gloucester Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in Gloucester Advocate on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.