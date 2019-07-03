|
BOLTON Barry Late of Tuncurry Formerly of Gloucester Passed away peacefully on 27th June 2019 Aged 80 years Beloved husband of Diane. Loving father to Wendy & Debbie. Proud and loving grandfather & great grandfather to Katie, Trent, Nicole, Hayden, Shayla, Pierce, Skylar & Halle. Survived by brother Kevin. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Barry's Graveside Funeral Service to be held at Tuncurry Lawn Cemetery on Monday 8th July 2019 commencing at 11.00am In Lieu of flowers donations to Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service would be warmly appreciated. 5 Flett Street, TAREE Ph: (02) 6552 1057
Published in Gloucester Advocate on July 3, 2019