|
|
STREET, Gwen Late of Forster (formerly of Gloucester) Aged 100 years Beloved wife of Ross (deceased) Dearest mother & mother-in-law of Rosslyn & Peter Dreise; Denise & Ian Morris; Kaye & Dean Hancock and their families "The Duchess - Reserved seat, Table 6 Forster Bridge Club" A funeral service will be held at St Albans Anglican Church Forster at 2.00 pm, Friday July 5th, Followed by private cremation. Donations to Heart Foundation in lieu of flowers.
Published in Gloucester Advocate on July 3, 2019