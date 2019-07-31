Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil COHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Arthur COHEN

Add a Memory
Neil Arthur COHEN Notice
COHEN Neil Arthur Late of Gloucester

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 24th July 2019 surrounded by family.

Aged 68 years

Adored husband and friend of Donna.

Loving father and father in-law to Ben & Dani, Tim & Jess and Jack & Mackenzie.

Proud and loving grandfather of Cruz, Harrison (dec) & Henry. Survived by sisters Janice & Judith. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Neil's Graveside Funeral Service to be held at the Gloucester Lawn Cemetery on Friday 2nd August 2019 commencing at 1pm.



logo
Published in Gloucester Advocate on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.