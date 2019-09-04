|
MURRAY NORMA IDA nee' Middlebrook Passed away peacefully 25th August 2019 Late of Baptist Care Kularoo, Forster Formerly of Gloucester Aged 91 years Dearly Loved wife of FRANK MURRAY (dec'd). Dearest mother & mother-in-law of PETER & YVONNE, PAM (dec'd) & ROBERT & BRETT. Loved grandmother & great grandmother of their families. Dear sister of VAL WILSON (Taree). Loved member of the extended MURRAY & MIDDLEBROOK FAMILIES. Relatives and friends are advised that a Private Cremation was held in keeping with her wishes. J & E HAWLEY FUNERALS Dungog 02 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in Gloucester Advocate on Sept. 4, 2019