WHITTALL Roma Constance Late of Gloucester. Passed away suddenly.
Aged 85 years
Beloved wife of Matthew. Loving mother to Linda(dec), Michael(dec), John(dec), Keith, Karen & Trudy. Proud and loving grandmother, great grandmother & great great grandmother. Survived by brother Kenneth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Roma's Funeral Service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church Gloucester on Wednesday 31st July 2019 commencing at 10.00am prior to interment in the Gloucester Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Gloucester Advocate on July 31, 2019