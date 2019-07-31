Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Roma WHITTALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roma Constance WHITTALL

Add a Memory
Roma Constance WHITTALL Notice
WHITTALL Roma Constance Late of Gloucester. Passed away suddenly.

Aged 85 years

Beloved wife of Matthew. Loving mother to Linda(dec), Michael(dec), John(dec), Keith, Karen & Trudy. Proud and loving grandmother, great grandmother & great great grandmother. Survived by brother Kenneth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Roma's Funeral Service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church Gloucester on Wednesday 31st July 2019 commencing at 10.00am prior to interment in the Gloucester Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in Gloucester Advocate on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.